STRANG Elizabeth
'Liz' Peacefully, after a short illness on 23rd December, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of Rachel, devoted Grandma to Euan and a dear friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A celebration of Liz's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January at 10am. Donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made at the service to benefit Dementia UK.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike,
Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020
