Ellen Berry

Ellen Berry Notice
BERRY ELLEN MARY On 22nd March 2020 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Ellie aged 85 years formerly of Mirfield.
Beloved Wife of the late Gordon, devoted Mum of Dianne, Carol and Colin also a dear Mother-In-Law of Bernard, Cherished Grandma of Lyndsey, Claire, Sheryl, Teresa, Abigail, Jason, Great-Grandma of Marissa and Ethan and
sadly missed Sister of
Betty and Christina.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors. Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
