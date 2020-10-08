|
|
|
Marshall Elsie On the 27th September 2020
at Ings House Nursing Home, Cleckheaton, with her family
at her side, aged 107 years.
Elsie, deeply loved wife of the late Ken, beloved mum of Christine
and mother in law of John.
Adored grandma of Jill and Matthew and treasured gee gee
to Cameron and Annabel.
Due to current guidelines a private
family service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, however, if desired donations in lieu may be made online for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Time for me to go now,
I won't say goodbye
Look for me in rainbows,
way up in the sky.
In the morning sunrise when
all the world is new,
Just look for me and love me,
as you know I loved you.
In the evening sunset,
when all the world is through,
Just look for me and love me,
and I'll be close to you.
It won't be forever,
the day will come and then,
My loving arms will hold you,
when we meet again.
Every waking moment and
all your whole life through,
Just wish me to be near you
and I'll be there with you.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020