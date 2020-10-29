|
MARSHALL Elsie Chris, John and family wish to express their sincere appreciation to family and friends for the cards, flowers and support during the sad loss of Elsie.
Very special thanks to Ings House Nursing Home, Liversedge
for their excellent care and
attention given to Mum,
you have all been wonderful.
To the people who sent special cards
to Mum on her 107th birthday, over
250 cards were well received.
Mrs Heather David for her advice and comforting words at the service and Shawn and staff at David Butterfield Funeral Directors for their
caring arrangements.
