|
|
|
PRIESTLEY Elsie After a short illness on 2nd March, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mum and mother-in-law
of Janet and Steven.
Adored grandma to Louise,
Sally and also Phil, great-grandma to Benjamin and Henry.
A celebration of Elsie's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Kirkwood Hospice.
For all further enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020