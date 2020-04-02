Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Westbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Westbury

Notice Condolences

Emily Westbury Notice
Westbury Emily (née Oates) Peacefully on 26th March 2020 aged 95 years at The Hawthornes Care Home, Birkenshaw and formerly of Hightown, Scholes
and Heckmondwike.
The beloved wife of the late Albert and a dearly loved mum of Michael and Lynn. Also a much loved gran and great nan.
A private family committal
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium and will be followed later in the year by a gathering to celebrate Emily's life, the date of which will be announced in this publication nearer to the time.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -