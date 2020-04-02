|
Westbury Emily (née Oates) Peacefully on 26th March 2020 aged 95 years at The Hawthornes Care Home, Birkenshaw and formerly of Hightown, Scholes
and Heckmondwike.
The beloved wife of the late Albert and a dearly loved mum of Michael and Lynn. Also a much loved gran and great nan.
A private family committal
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium and will be followed later in the year by a gathering to celebrate Emily's life, the date of which will be announced in this publication nearer to the time.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020