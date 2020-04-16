Home

(nee Roberts) Peacefully on the 10th April 2020 and of Cleckheaton.
The beloved wife of the late Ronald and a dearly loved mum of Andrew, John, Phillip and Joanne.
Also a much loved mother-in-law and grandma.
A committal service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. A service to celebrate Enid's life will take place at a future date
which details will be printed
in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
