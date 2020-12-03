Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
More Obituaries for Eric Abbott
Eric Abbott

Notice Condolences

Eric Abbott Notice
ABBOTT Eric Died peacefully on
26th November, aged 69.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
cherished father of
Elizabeth, Philip, Louise
and James,
and much loved father-in-law.
Treasured grandad to his
six grandchildren.
Caring brother of
Rosemary and the late Heather
and a respected, generous friend
to many people and communities.
No flowers please.
Donations gratefully received
in memory of Eric for
North Yorkshire Moors Railway
or Rugby League Cares
either via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ericabbottNYMR
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ericabbottRLCares
or by cheque to
Eric. F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
