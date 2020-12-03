|
ABBOTT Eric Died peacefully on
26th November, aged 69.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
cherished father of
Elizabeth, Philip, Louise
and James,
and much loved father-in-law.
Treasured grandad to his
six grandchildren.
Caring brother of
Rosemary and the late Heather
and a respected, generous friend
to many people and communities.
No flowers please.
Donations gratefully received
in memory of Eric for
North Yorkshire Moors Railway
or Rugby League Cares
either via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ericabbottNYMR
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ericabbottRLCares
or by cheque to
Eric. F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020