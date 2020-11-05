|
|
|
HOLMES Eric On 24th October 2020,
Eric aged 91 years of Woodlands Court, Dewsbury formerly of Hunsworth.
The beloved husband of the late Lillian, much loved dad of Angela and Steven, dear father-in-law of Janet, loving grandad to Christa, Richard and his wife Maria and a very dear great-grandad to Mateo.
Funeral service and cremation takes place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday
10th November 2020
at 11.50 am.
Following council guidelines,
the service will be
by invitation only.
Any enquiries, please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
Parkview House, Westgate,
Heckmondwike, WF16 0EH.
Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020