Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Holmes

Notice Condolences

Eric Holmes Notice
HOLMES Eric On 24th October 2020,
Eric aged 91 years of Woodlands Court, Dewsbury formerly of Hunsworth.

The beloved husband of the late Lillian, much loved dad of Angela and Steven, dear father-in-law of Janet, loving grandad to Christa, Richard and his wife Maria and a very dear great-grandad to Mateo.

Funeral service and cremation takes place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday
10th November 2020
at 11.50 am.
Following council guidelines,
the service will be
by invitation only.

Any enquiries, please contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
Parkview House, Westgate,
Heckmondwike, WF16 0EH.
Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -