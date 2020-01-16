|
LAW Eric January 15th 2005
A very loving and devoted husband of Irene, a very loving and much loved father or Lorrette and Lesa,
a dear father in law of Stephen and Mark, a very loving and much loved grandpa of Marshall, Jemima and Jacob.
Special is the word that best describes you
Special is a word that is used to describe something one of a kind,
Like a hug or a sunset or a person who spreads love with a smile or kind gesture,
Special describes people who act from the heart and keep in mind the hearts of others.
Special applies to something that is admired and treasured and which can never be replaced.
Special is the word that best describes you.
You will always be too special to ever forget, you are our star and you will always shine.
We will miss and love you forever.
Your heart broken wife Irene,
your ever loving daughters Lorrette and Lesa,
and their families. xxxx
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020