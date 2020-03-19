|
|
|
FIELD Nee TATTERSFIELD
EVELYN MARY On 10th March 2020 at
Hartshead Manor Nursing Home, of Mirfield, formerly of Dewsbury, aged 82 years, Evelyn,
very much loved wife of David, beloved mum of
Adam and Jonathan,
dearly loved mother in law
of Pam and Julie,
a loved nanna to Laura, Esther, Abi and Harriet and great-nanna to Noah, Bella, Nell and Seth.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 11.15am. Friends and family please accept this intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Evelyn may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the
benefit of Hartshead Manor Patients Social Fund.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020