FIELD EVELYN MARY Mr David M field and family would like to convey their thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former business colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Hartshead Manor Patients Social Fund received following the sad loss of a beloved wife, mum and nanna.
Thanks to Dr Mutaza and staff of Park view Surgery and the lovely staff of Hartshead Manor for their care and attention, also to Rev Hugh Baker for his visit and comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff at George Brooke Ltd for their support and care throughout.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020