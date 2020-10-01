|
|
|
WATERS née Stead
Evelyn On 23rd September 2020,
in hospital,
of Fletcher Homes, Dewsbury,
formerly of Westborough,
aged 85 years, Evelyn,
dearly loved mum
of Jo and Nick,
dear mother in law of
Karen and nana of Jem.
Mrs Waters will be received
into St Joseph's RC Church,
Batley Carr, on Wednesday
14th October 2020 at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 15th October 2020
at 11.30am,
followed by the committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Due to the current guidance
the above will be by invitation only.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 454476.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Funeral Director or made online for the benefit of the NSPCC or CAFOD.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020