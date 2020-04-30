Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Frances Bellamy

Frances Bellamy Notice
Bellamy Frances
'Jenny' On the 20th April 2020
in hospital.
Jenny aged 70 years
of Thornhill Lees,
former landlady of The New Inn, Hartshead and former stewardess of Edge Top Working Mens Club. The beloved wife of the late Derek. A dearly loved mum of Nichola and Derek and a much loved grandma.

A private family committal
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield
Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020
