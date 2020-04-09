|
TAYLOR FRANCES MARIE (FRANKIE) Of Thornhill.
On 3rd April 2020,
passed away peacefully as
a result of the Coronavirus in
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 63.
Frances,
beloved wife of Richard Edward,
dearly loved mum of
John, Kathryn and Victoria,
a dear mother in law,
nanna and sister in law.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to all the NHS and Funeral Service Staff
who cared for her and thank you for the messages, love and support from friends and family.
Due to the current restrictions a private ceremony will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers,
please donate to The Mid
Yorkshire Hospitals Charity.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020