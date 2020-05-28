|
|
|
Barlow Frank 1928 - 2020
Mrs Thelma Barlow, Stephen, Ian and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and generous donations for the benefit of The Marie Curie Organisation and Cancer Research UK, received following the sad loss of Frank,
a loving and much loved
husband, dad and grandad.
His funeral service was held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 27th May 2020.
Grateful thanks to
Church Street Surgery,
local nurses and the wonderful Marie Curie Carers for
their support and to
Reader Linda Musgreave
for her thoughtful words of
comfort at this time.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020