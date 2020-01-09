Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Middleton

Notice Condolences

Frank Middleton Notice
Middleton Frank Edward On 30th December 2019,
passed away peacefully,
from Mirfield, aged 77 years,
Frank, a very much loved husband of Penny, beloved Dad of Julie, Shaun, Katherine and Elizabeth Anne, a dear father in law,
loving grandad, great-grandad, much loved brother brother in law, uncle and friend.

Funeral service will be held at
Christ the King Church, Battyeford on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by a private family committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.

Family flowers only, donations in memory of Frank may be given to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research.

Everyone will be made welcome at Old Bank WMC for refreshments
- it would be lovely to see you
there and remember Frank
and the good times.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -