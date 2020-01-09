|
Middleton Frank Edward On 30th December 2019,
passed away peacefully,
from Mirfield, aged 77 years,
Frank, a very much loved husband of Penny, beloved Dad of Julie, Shaun, Katherine and Elizabeth Anne, a dear father in law,
loving grandad, great-grandad, much loved brother brother in law, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Christ the King Church, Battyeford on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by a private family committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Frank may be given to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research.
Everyone will be made welcome at Old Bank WMC for refreshments
- it would be lovely to see you
there and remember Frank
and the good times.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020