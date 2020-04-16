Home

Netherwood Fred In hospital on the 6th April 2020, aged 90 years and of Mirfield.
The beloved husband of the late Enid and a dearly loved dad of Lynn and Dean, dear father-in-law
of Stephen and Annette.
A devoted and much loved grandad of Sarah, David,
Charlotte and Stephanie,
adored great grandad of Lois,
Erin, Zara, Matilda and Harriet.
Also special friend and
travel companion of Elsie.
A private family service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
