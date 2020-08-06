|
|
|
WOOD FRED On 3rd August 2020,
at the Alwoodleigh Care Home,
of Ashworth Road, Dewsbury,
aged 94 years, Frederick,
loving husband of the late Nancy,
dearly loved dad of David, the late Kenneth, the late Raymond,
a very dear father in law
of Denise and Mary,
a beloved grandad
and great-grandad.
A service by invitation will be held
at Wakefield Crematorium
on Wednesday 12th August 2020
at 10.15am.
No flowers by request,
donations in Freddie's memory
may be made for the benefit
of Our Lady & St Paulinus
RC Church Fund.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020