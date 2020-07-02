|
|
|
Newman Frederick Peter On 29th June 2020, in hospital, recently of Fieldhead Court, Thornhill, formerly of Eightlands, aged 86 years, Fred,
beloved husband of the late Dot,
much loved dad of Diane,
Kev, Ian, Keith and Carol,
a dear father in law, dearly loved
by his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Due to the current
restrictions a private family
funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 15th July 2020
at 2.30pm.
Donations in Fred's memory may be made on-line for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on July 2, 2020