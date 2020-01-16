Home

Newton Gary On the 5th January 2020 suddenly at home aged 60 years.
A much loved son, brother, uncle and good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Butterfield House Private Chapel of Rest, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton BD19 5LT on
Friday 24th January at 1.15pm. Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu would be appreciated for the family's chosen charity for which a collection box will be provided following the service. Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020
