HARKER Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on
April 13th, aged 91 years.
Much loved dad of Jean, Susan, David and Sarah, father in law to Michael, Richard, Andrea and Stephen and also a loving grandad and great grandad.
A private funeral service will take place due to current restrictions.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
The British Heart Foundation and The NHS can be sent to
Herman Tattersfield and Son Funeral Directors, Bath Road, Heckmondwike WF16 9EA.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020