MARSDEN Geoffrey On 10th September 2020 peacefully at home in Mirfield with his family at his side after a short illness borne with dignity,
aged 94 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of the late Barbara.
Devoted dad of Annette, David and John.
Dear father on law of Tony, Yapin and Linda and much loved grandad and great grandad.
The cortege will leave the
McNulty Funeral Home,
25 New North Parade on Monday 21st September for a private family service due to present circumstances at Huddersfield Crematorium Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Kirkwood Hospice or Marie Curie would be appreciated.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020