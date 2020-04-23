|
|
|
SMITH GEOFFREY ROBERT On 16th April 2020,
as a result of the Coronavirus,
aged 48 years, Geoff,
deeply loved husband of Ruth,
dear and loving dad of
Sean, Jessica and Daniel,
beloved son, son in law,
brother, brother in law, uncle,
nephew and friend to many.
Due to the current guidelines this will be a private family farewell. Those wishing to pay their respects may gather at Geoff's home in Shaw Cross to line the street on Saturday 2nd May 2020 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to ICU,
Critical Care Unit, Pinderfields
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020