SMITH GEOFFREY NORMAN Retired Head Teacher of Chickenley Middle School.
Mrs Kathleen Smith and all the family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former pupils for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and letters received, following the sad loss of Geoffrey, a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, who died 18th May 2020.
Sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 8 , A and E, the ambulance service and staff of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, for their care and attention and to Mr Ian Grange for his thoughtful words of tribute at
the funeral service.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020