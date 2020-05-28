Home

TIMMS Geoffrey David On May 20th, suddenly after an illness bravely borne,
aged 71 years.
Father to Samantha, Scott, Gareth and Kirsty and also a grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Due to current circumstances the funeral service will be private,
but for anybody wanting to pay their last respects the hearse will leave Dewsbury Irish Nash Club where Geoff was secretary at 11:45am on Friday June 5th.
Any donations in memory of Geoff can be sent to Cancer Research.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020
