TIMMS Geoffrey The family of the late
Geoffrey Timms,
who sadly passed on 20th May,
would like to express thanks to all
their family and friends for their
kind thoughts and
messages of sympathy.
We would also like to thank the
patrons of Dewsbury Irish Nash who came to pay their respects.
Finally thank you to Andrew from Herman Tattersfield and Son Funeral Directors
for excellent organisation of the funeral and to Darren Goodall for the wonderful service.
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020