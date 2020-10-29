Home

WEBSTER Geoffrey Paul On 23rd October 2020,
in hospital recently of,
Ashmeadows NH., Cleckheaton,
formerly of Thornhill, aged 88 years,
Paul, beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad of John and Helen,
dear father in law of Siobhan,
proud grandad of Stephanie,
George, Alfie, Zak and Archie,
also a dear uncle.

Due to the current guidelines,
a private family service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Monday 9th November 2020 at 2pm.

All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors of Dewsbury. Tel 01924 454476.

Donations in Paul's memory may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020
