Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Whitehead

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Whitehead Notice
WHITEHEAD Geoffrey Former Deputy Head Teacher of Batley Boys' High School.

Passed away suddenly at home
on 1st November 2020,
aged 88 years.

Devoted husband of Eunice,
loving father of Trevor & Ruth,
father-in-law to Odelle & William.
Very much missed by his sister June, his grandchildren,
great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his all-embracing fellowship of friends.

A service of committal will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium followed by a service at St James' Church Heckmondwike in celebration of his life.
Donations for Cancer Research UK, in lieu of flowers.

Details to be announced later.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -