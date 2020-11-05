|
WHITEHEAD Geoffrey Former Deputy Head Teacher of Batley Boys' High School.
Passed away suddenly at home
on 1st November 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of Eunice,
loving father of Trevor & Ruth,
father-in-law to Odelle & William.
Very much missed by his sister June, his grandchildren,
great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his all-embracing fellowship of friends.
A service of committal will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium followed by a service at St James' Church Heckmondwike in celebration of his life.
Donations for Cancer Research UK, in lieu of flowers.
Details to be announced later.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020