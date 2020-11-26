|
|
|
WHITEHEAD Geoffrey Eunice, Trevor, Ruth, June and families wish to thank friends, neighbours and former colleagues of Geoffrey for their prayers and many acts of kindness which have been a
great comfort to us.
Thanks also to Richard Bentley and the team of paramedics for their care and understanding during our time of need.
Special thanks to Rev Karen Young, Rev Graham Atherton and members of St James' Church Heckmondwike, for a
thoughtful and uplifting
service of celebration.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020