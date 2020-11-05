Home

Whitehead Geoffrey Sinclair On 24th October 2020,
in hospital, of Upper Hopton,
aged 96 years, Geoff,
loving and devoted husband of the late Gwen and father of the late Glynn. A dear friend and a gentleman.

Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation will be held at St John's Church Upper Hopton on Wednesday 11th November 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by
interment in the churchyard.

All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01924 454476.

Peace At Last.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020
