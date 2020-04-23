|
|
|
BARRETT GEORGE On 15 April 2020 peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of the late June,
devoted Father of Helen and Andrew and much loved Grandfather of Matthew,
Lauren, Grace and Joseph.
A private cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date when friends and family can be together.
George's lust for life will be sadly missed by all who were touched by his generous spirit.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020