|
|
|
Halstead (nee Webb)
Georgina Mary On 2nd October 2020,
at Manorcroft Nursing Home,
of Dewsbury, aged 80 years,
Georgina, beloved wife of the late Keith, much loved mum of Nick and Debbie, dear mother-in-law of Kate and Paul, a very dear and loved grandma and
great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines,
a funeral service by
invitation only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 15th October 2020
at 2.20pm.
Donations in lieu of
flowers in memory of Georgina may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020