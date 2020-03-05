Home

Elliott Gerald Keith On February 29th 2020.
Peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Gerald aged 87 years, who was a well known Mirfield man and painter and decorator.
Beloved Husband of the late Irene, dearly loved Dad of Linda and Ann, and a much loved Grandad of Sarah, Chris, Dominic and Callum. Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday March 16th at 10.30am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu
if so desired for
The Alzheimer's Society
for which a plate will be available. Enquiries to: Co-op funeralcare, Joseph Sheard funeral home,
Tel. 01924 492219.
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020
