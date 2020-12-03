|
LONG Gerard Peacefully at home,
on 27th November 2020,
aged 86 years, Gerard,
beloved husband of the
late Agnes, dearly loved
father to Tracey & Wayne,
a dear grandfather to Damian, Callie, Hayley & Ashley and
great-grandfather to Harrison.
A much loved brother to Jack & Valerie, uncle to Mark & Christopher and partner to Alice. Forever in our hearts. A private family
Funeral Service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 10th December.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020