Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Gerard Long

Notice Condolences

Gerard Long Notice
LONG Gerard Peacefully at home,
on 27th November 2020,
aged 86 years, Gerard,
beloved husband of the
late Agnes, dearly loved
father to Tracey & Wayne,
a dear grandfather to Damian, Callie, Hayley & Ashley and
great-grandfather to Harrison.
A much loved brother to Jack & Valerie, uncle to Mark & Christopher and partner to Alice. Forever in our hearts. A private family
Funeral Service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 10th December.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
