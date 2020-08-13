|
|
|
Martin Gerard On the 28th of July 2020 suddenly as a result of a tragic accident, aged 60 years, Gerard,
loving and much loved dad of Claire and Laura, beloved grandad of Jessica, William, George, Ruben, Melody and Florence, much loved brother and friend to many.
The service and interment will be held at Batley Cemetery on Monday 24th August 2020 at 3pm.
Donations in Gerard's memory may be made online to the Neurology Department at LGI.
All enquiries to George Brooke Ltd 01924 454476.
RIP
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020