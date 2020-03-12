|
|
|
McGILL
Gerard Patrick Maria, Danielle and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, messages of condolence and
mass cards received especially from our family in Ireland and for the kind donations for the benefit of The British Heart Foundation received following
their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Grove House Surgery for their care and attention, also to
Fr Jonathan Hart for his visit
and comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff
of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020