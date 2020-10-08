|
TAKVAM Gertrude Mary Passed away peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
on Sunday 4th October 2020,
Mary, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur Brian Takvam, loving mother of the late Paul Takvam, mother-in-law
of Joyce, grandma of Kayla, Tarlie, Jordan and Ethan and a much loved great-grandma of Deena, Libby, Amy, Charley, Lucas
and Millie.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday
19th October 2020 at 10:30am.
All enquiries to Coop
Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020