HELLAWELL née Bradford
Formerly Flanagan
Gillian On 7th May 2020,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 82 years, Gillian,
much loved mother of Christopher,
the late Jane and the late Louise,
beloved grandma of Harry,
best friend of Yvonne and
dear mother in law of Kirsty,
very dear sister of John.
Due to the present guidelines
a private family ceremony
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020