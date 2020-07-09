Home

HANCOX-ASTLE née White
Gladys On 2nd July 2020,
peacefully,
at Eden Court Nursing Home,
of Mirfield and
formerly of Cleckheaton,
aged 98 years, Gladys,
dearly loved wife of the late Fred,
much loved mum of Iain,
June, Andrew and Gaynor,
very dear mother in law of Janet,
Lynn, Andrew and the late Ian,
a loving grandma and
proud great grandma.
Due to the current guidelines
a service will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Mirfield by invitation only,
on Tuesday 14th July 2020
at 1.30pm, followed by committal
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu may be made
online to Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020
