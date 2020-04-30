Home

Marshall nee Archer
Gladys
(Rachel) On 22nd April 2020,
at The Garlands Care Home, Heckmondwike, of Lower Hopton, Mirfield, aged 91 years,
Rachel, dearly loved wife of the late Rodney Wing Marshall,
loving mother of Denise and Paul, very dear mother in law of John and Janice, beloved granny of Martin and Zoe and cherished great-granny of Kairi.

Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held
at Liversedge Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.

Sincere thanks are extended
to the staff of Garlands for
their support and care.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 30, 2020
