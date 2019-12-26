|
|
|
TURNER Glenys Sheila On 13th December 2019,
peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 75 years, Glenys,
beloved wife of Brian,
loving mum of Lisa,
very dear mother-in-law of Nigel, proud nana of Natalie and Aimee, much loved sister-in-law of Joyce, a dear auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Christ Church, Liversedge on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
11:30am followed by private
interment at Liversedge Cemetery.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the
benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 26, 2019