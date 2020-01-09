Home

Turner Glenys Brian, Lisa and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to doctors and staff of Liversedge Health Centre and the Bexley Wing at St James' Hospital for their support and care
and Rev Karen Young
for her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
