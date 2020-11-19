|
ROBINSON GORDON On 9th November 2020,
at Newlands Nursing Home,
Heckmondwike, formerly of
Shirley Avenue, Birstall,
aged 83 years, Gordon,
devoted husband of
the late Marjorie,
beloved dad of Yusuf
and the late Andrew,
a dear father in law and grandad.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday
25th November 2020.
No flowers by request,
donations in Gordon's memory
may be made online
for the benefit of the MS Society.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020