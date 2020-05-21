|
|
|
Wilkinson Gordon Aged 85 died peacefully on the
13th May at home with his family.
Beloved husband to Jean for over 60 years, devoted father to Steven, Jane and Karen and adored by his Grandchildren Heather, Beau, Lucy, Sam, Toby, Felix and Gabriel. Father in law to Becky,
Nick and Colin.
Gordon was at the heart of his family and with Jean gave a welcome home for his many relatives throughout his life.
He will be greatly missed.
Gordon never lived more than half a mile from his childhood home.
He loved being outdoors, in his garden and walking locally and in the Dales with his dog.
A member of Cleckheaton Sports Club he was passionate about Crown Green bowling, a game he loved playing for over 40 years. Gordon was a much loved and respected friend and neighbour and part of the community
he lived in.
A private service will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium
on the 1st June.
Gordon's funeral car will leave
his home in Pyenot Avenue
at 10.30am passing Sykes Fold and Cleckheaton Memorial Park should anyone wish to pay their respects to Gordon on route.
A memorial will be held
later in the year for his
wider family and friends.
We thank the doctors and nurses who gave Gordon a very good quality of life throughout his later years. Donations directly to the NHS would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020