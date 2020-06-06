|
Wilkinson Gordon Jean and their children Steven, Jane and Karen would like to send a sincere thank you to family, friends and neighbours who have shown great kindness and support after the sad loss of Gordon.
Thank you for all the thoughtful and touching messages, cards and beautiful flowers and to all who came out to wish farewell
and pay their respects.
A special thank you to
The Reverend Brunel James for conducting the moving service
and for his kind words.
Finally thank you to Shawn and his colleagues at David Butterfield Funeral Directors and to the NHS who treated Gordon and enabled him to spend his final weeks at home with his family.
The kind donations received by the NHS are greatly appreciated.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020