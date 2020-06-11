|
|
|
BLAKEWAY GRAHAM Mrs Joan Blakeway
would like to convey her most sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Graham,
a very much loved husband.
Special thanks to Robert and Linda
without their support everything
would have been so much
more difficult.
To the staff of Aston Manor
for their care at this most difficult
time and to Fr George Spencer
for his words of comfort
at the funeral service.
Also, to Helen and all the staff of
George Brooke Ltd., for their
help and attention to the
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020