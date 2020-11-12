|
|
|
Furness Graham On 4th November 2020, peacefully at home, Healey, Batley, aged 80 years, Graham,
beloved husband of the late Brenda, dearly loved dad of Duncan, Andrew and Steven,
dear father-in-law of Mandy, Natalie and Mandy and
proud grandad of Hannah,
Max, Daniel, Emma, Eli, Nancy, Matthew, Olivia and Sophie.
Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation
only will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November 2020
at 11.50am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020