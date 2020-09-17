Home

BATES née Woodcock
Greta Marina On 30th August 2020
at Pinderfields Hospital and
of Earlsheaton,
aged 85 years, Greta.
Loving wife of the late Thomas
and remembered with
much love by her nephew Wayne.
Due to the current guidelines
with only ten being allowed
in the crematorium chapel,
a private funeral service
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 17th September 2020
at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in Greta's memory
will be welcome for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020
