Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30
St Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton
Hanging Heaton
Committal
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Harry Child Notice
CHILD Harry On 12th February,
of Dewsbury, aged 94.
Peacefully yet unexpectedly
in Pinderfields Hospital.
Harry,
dearly beloved husband
of the late Bessie,
much loved dad of
Colin and Ann,
a dear father-in-law
and a devoted and adored
grandad, great grandad
and uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at
St Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton
on Wednesday, 4th March
at 11.30am
followed by the committal service
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Donations in Harry's memory for
Cancer Research UK and
The British Heart Foundation
may be made on leaving
the service.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
